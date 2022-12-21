Israel gives 17 generators to Kherson Oblast

Israel handed over 17 power generators of various capacities to the facilities of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: The message of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated that Israel is giving 17 power generators of different capacities, 110 kVA, 170 kVA, 220 kVA and 250 kVA, to Kherson Oblast.

Quiote: "The transfer of these power generators gives a powerful impulsion to the recovery of the region as a whole.

Such support shows that everyone is coming together to make the lives of people in the liberated territories normal and civilised, unlike what they have experienced under occupation."

