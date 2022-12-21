All Sections
Biden announces almost $2 billion in aid, including Patriot, at meeting with Zelenskyy

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 09:17

US President Joe Biden will announce a significant new package worth nearly $2 billion of security aid for Ukraine at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, which will include a Patriot missile battery.

Source: a high-ranking White House official in a telephone conversation with the media, reported by European Pravda.

Details: According to the official, Patriot "will be a critical asset to defend the Ukrainian people against Russia’s barbaric attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure."

He said that the training of the Ukrainian military on how to operate the Patriot missile battery will take place in a third country. "This will take some time, but Ukrainian troops will take that training back to their country to operate this battery," the official said.

He also said that the US will also continue to prioritise other forms of air defence support as well, including NASAMS, HAWKs, Stingers, and counter-UAV equipment.

"On the course of this visit, we will also have the opportunity, along with Congress, to mark the work to pass a significant package of additional funding for Ukraine for 2023. And we anticipate a bipartisan package of more than $40 billion of funding for Ukraine," the representative of the White House said.

Background: On the night of 20-21 December, various sources in the USA reported on the visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the USA.

The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to the United States on the morning of 21 December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is on his way to the US.

The president has not left Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022.

