All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy confirms visit to Biden

Iryna Balachuk, Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 07:08
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his visit to the United States of America. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter; The White House

Quote: "On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, US President Joe Biden and I will discuss cooperation between the USA and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

I will also make a speech at Congress and [attend] a number of bilateral meetings."

Details: The White House also reported on Zelensky's visit.

It is noted that the presidents discussed Zelenskyyʼs visit to Washington during a telephone conversation on 11 December. On 14 December, Zelenskyy received the official invitation to come to the USA on 21 December.

The White House also spoke a little about the schedule of the visit.

The following are scheduled, among other things:

  • a meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy at the White House,
  • a press conference and the opportunity to address members of the public,
  • Zelenskyy’s speech to a joint session of Congress, "which will demonstrate strong bipartisan support for Ukraine",
  • return of the Ukrainian president to his country.

It is noted that during the meeting, US President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to discuss with Zelenskyy further actions on the battlefield, the training of the Ukrainian military, which is carried out by the United States and its allies, sanctions and export controls against the Russian Federation, and aid to Ukraine in the economic and energy sectors, as well as humanitarian aid.

Background: Various media outlets reported that the Capitol was preparing to accept Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the meeting of Congress on Wednesday, 21 December.

Later, it was revealed that Zelenskyy was already on his way to Washington.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: