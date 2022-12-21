Zelenskyy confirms visit to Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his visit to the United States of America.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter; The White House

Quote: "On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, US President Joe Biden and I will discuss cooperation between the USA and Ukraine.

I will also make a speech at Congress and [attend] a number of bilateral meetings."

Details: The White House also reported on Zelensky's visit.

It is noted that the presidents discussed Zelenskyyʼs visit to Washington during a telephone conversation on 11 December. On 14 December, Zelenskyy received the official invitation to come to the USA on 21 December.

The White House also spoke a little about the schedule of the visit.

The following are scheduled, among other things:

a meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy at the White House,

a press conference and the opportunity to address members of the public,

Zelenskyy’s speech to a joint session of Congress, "which will demonstrate strong bipartisan support for Ukraine",

return of the Ukrainian president to his country.

It is noted that during the meeting, US President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to discuss with Zelenskyy further actions on the battlefield, the training of the Ukrainian military, which is carried out by the United States and its allies, sanctions and export controls against the Russian Federation, and aid to Ukraine in the economic and energy sectors, as well as humanitarian aid.

Background: Various media outlets reported that the Capitol was preparing to accept Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the meeting of Congress on Wednesday, 21 December.

Later, it was revealed that Zelenskyy was already on his way to Washington.

