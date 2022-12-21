All Sections
Italian journalists come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 09:28

Two Italian reporters who worked in Kherson Oblast have come under Russian shelling and were slightly injured.

Source: Reported on their own social media, from where the news reached the Italian media, as reported by European Pravda.

Reporter Claudio Locatelli and photojournalist Nicolo Celeste were travelling in a passenger car marked "Press" in large letters. Exactly where the incident occurred is unknown. The journalists talk about "Kherson", the suburbs of a town or a village can be seen in the background of the video that they shot during the incident. 

Locatelli suffered a slight wound to the neck behind the ear, seemingly from a piece of glass. The car was hit by at least a few small fragments, puncturing the doors and breaking the glass on both sides of the front seats.

After the first close-range hit, which damaged their car, there was another one nearby. The journalists left the area where the attacks began and eventually hid behind a relatively strong building along with their car to check their injuries and try to fix the wheels.

In the description of the video, Locatelli writes that the shots were fired "from the opposite bank of the Dnipro, where the Russian army is stationed". In the second half of the video, when they go mainly in an easterly direction, the footage clearly shows the Dnipro. As Italian news agency ANSA deciphered Italian journalists hit by Russian shelling in Kherson region

