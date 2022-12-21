White House reveals details of preparations for Zelenskyy's first foreign visit after 24 February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden after the two leaders discussed Zelenskyy's visit to Washington during a telephone conversation on 11 December.

Source: a telephone conversation with the media, a senior White House official reports, European Pravda writes.

The official noted that the White House officially invited President Zelenskyy to come to Washington last Wednesday, 14 December.

At the same time, the White House clarified that it offered President Zelensky to hold a long meeting with President Biden, a meeting with key members of the National Security Council and President Biden's cabinet, as well as the opportunity to speak to the press and climb Capitol Hill to participate in a joint meeting of the US Congress.

The Ukrainian side, President Zelenskyy's office, officially accepted the invitation last Friday, 16 December. The visit was finally confirmed on Sunday, 18 December, just three days ago.

On the same day, the White House contacted the Office of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to inform Congress about Zelenskyyʼs visit.

The official added that at the meeting of the Presidents, Zelenskyy and Biden will have an opportunity "to have an in-depth strategic discussion on the way ahead on the battlefield; on the capabilities and training that the U.S. and our allies will continue to provide to Ukraine; on the sanctions and export controls that we have imposed and will continue to tighten and reinforce that have placed significant costs on Russia’s economy and Russia’s defense industrial base; and on the economic and energy sector assistance as well as the humanitarian assistance we’re providing to make life better for the people of Ukraine."

The White House official also said that US President Joe Biden will announce a new significant package of security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about 2 billion dollars, which will contain a battery of the Patriot air defence system.

The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to the United States on the morning of 21 December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is on his way to the US.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!