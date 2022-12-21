All Sections
Kremlin expects no "positives" from Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 11:10
Kremlin expects no positives from Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that the Kremlin does not expect positive changes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media Vedomosti 

Details: In particular, Peskov answered "no" to a question concerning Kremlin’s expectations about possible positive changes after the Ukrainian president’s visit to the USA. 

Quote: "Arms supplies continue, the range of delivered weapons is expanding.

All this, of course, leads to the strengthening of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going abroad for the first visit since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy has left Ukraine for the first time in 10 months and gone to Washington.
  • As part of this visit, Zelenskyy will meet US President Joe Biden and make a speech in front of the US Congress members.
  • During Zelenskyy’s visit, the US President Joe Biden will announce a new significant package of aid to Ukraine in the defence sector for approximately US$2 billion; it will include the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
  • A high-ranking official of the White House reported that Zelenskyy had decided himself that the security situation allowed a visit to the USA.
  • According to The Hill, an American news outlet, the leadership of the US Congress is working on fast introduction of the bill which will condemn Russia as an aggressor state; however, it does not refer to the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
  • The Ukrainian delegation to the USA under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask Washington to supply Ukraine with ATACMS, Grey Eagle and Reaper UAVs.

