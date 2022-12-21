All Sections
Mass grave of Russian-killed people found in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 December 2022, 12:09
Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, reported that a mass grave of victims of Russian invaders had been found in the village of Pravdyne, located in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote from Reznikov: "On 30 November, in the village of Pravdyne (Kherson Oblast), a mass burial of victims of the Russian occupation was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl."

Details: Reznikov stressed that the Russians neglect the 4th Geneva Convention, which prohibits violence against civilians. "They just kill," the head of the Defence Ministry added.

Background: Reznikov promised to report about violations of the rules of warfare by the Russian Federation daily.

Previously: On 14 December, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that during the occupation of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, the Russian military set up torture chambers for children who, in their opinion, offered resistance.

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

