Mass grave of Russian-killed people found in Kherson Oblast

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, reported that a mass grave of victims of Russian invaders had been found in the village of Pravdyne, located in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast.

Quote from Reznikov: "On 30 November, in the village of Pravdyne (Kherson Oblast), a mass burial of victims of the Russian occupation was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl."

Details: Reznikov stressed that the Russians neglect the 4th Geneva Convention, which prohibits violence against civilians. "They just kill," the head of the Defence Ministry added.

Background: Reznikov promised to report about violations of the rules of warfare by the Russian Federation daily.

Previously: On 14 December, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that during the occupation of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, the Russian military set up torture chambers for children who, in their opinion, offered resistance.

