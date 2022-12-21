All Sections
Shoigu lies about 'record low' death rate among Russian soldiers in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 December 2022, 14:20
Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, has lied at the military board with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, saying that the death rate of the occupiers in the war in Ukraine was at a ‘record low’ thanks to the efforts of combat medics.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "First aid is provided within 10 minutes. The wounded [in the war in Ukraine — ed.] are admitted to medical units within an hour, and to military hospitals within the first day. We achieved a low death rate at the stages of evacuating the wounded. In the hospital unit, the death rate was less than half a percent." 

Details: According to Shoigu, "this is the lowest indicator in the entire history of military medicine."

Background:

  • On 20 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Bakhmut was now breaking not only the Russian army, but also Russia’s mercenaries, but Vladimir Putin will stop at even losing the lives of 100,000 of his citizens.
  • As of 21 December, Russia has lost 99,740 soldiers in its war against Ukraine.

