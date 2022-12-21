All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Danilov: Next 2-3 months of war may be decisive, we are preparing

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 16:37

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes the next two or three months of Russia's war against Ukraine may be decisive.

Source: Danilov in interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We understand that, today, the capabilities of the Russian Federation to defeat us in an open battle do not exist. They are now driving themselves to a dead end. And a rat that is driven to a dead end is the most dangerous.

And we are preparing very actively for the next month, two or three months, which may be decisive at this moment."

Details: Danilov added that Russia "will continue to go because it has put everything on the line" and will not try to reduce the consequences of the war for the country.

Previously:

  • On 30 November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that he hoped that the war with Russia would end in the next few months. Zelenskyy also stated that the 90 days of the coming winter would be more decisive than the 30 years of Ukraine’s independence.
  • In September, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, claimed that Ukraine was going to come back to occupied Crimea; it would happen militarily and soon enough.
  • In early December, Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister, said that Ukraine was likely to liberate occupied Crimea in 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News