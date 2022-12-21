Danilov: Next 2-3 months of war may be decisive, we are preparing

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes the next two or three months of Russia's war against Ukraine may be decisive.

Source: Danilov in interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We understand that, today, the capabilities of the Russian Federation to defeat us in an open battle do not exist. They are now driving themselves to a dead end. And a rat that is driven to a dead end is the most dangerous.

And we are preparing very actively for the next month, two or three months, which may be decisive at this moment."

Details: Danilov added that Russia "will continue to go because it has put everything on the line" and will not try to reduce the consequences of the war for the country.

Previously:

On 30 November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that he hoped that the war with Russia would end in the next few months. Zelenskyy also stated that the 90 days of the coming winter would be more decisive than the 30 years of Ukraine’s independence.

In September, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, claimed that Ukraine was going to come back to occupied Crimea; it would happen militarily and soon enough.

In early December, Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister, said that Ukraine was likely to liberate occupied Crimea in 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





