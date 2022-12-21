All Sections
Special Operations Forces show footage of landing at Zmiinyi (Snake) Island and other unique operations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 December 2022, 16:24
Special Operations Forces show footage of landing at Zmiinyi (Snake) Island and other unique operations

During one of their operations, "seals" of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) saved five hundred civilians from the occupation of coastal territory.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Details: The SOF used the naval component to conduct combat operations and counter the Russian invasion.

Boats are used to bring intelligence groups to the area of task performance, to evacuate military personnel and civilians, while patrolling the areas they are responsible for. This also happens in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The video released on 21 December contains footage of the landing of "seals" from the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations named after Chief of Staff Antin Holovaty on the Zmiinyy (Snake) Island, and other combat operations.

The SOF also talked about how they evacuated civilians by water from under the nose of the enemy, and did not allow civilians to end up in the occupation.

At that time, about 500 civilians were rescued, including many elderly people and children (the area of the special operation is not disclosed).

Combat swimmers of the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations are also responsible for landings on Russian-occupied territories, evacuating fellow soldiers, clearing marine waters of mines and, of course, killing Russian invaders.

