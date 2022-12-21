Putin convenes his Security Council to discuss strategic security
Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has gathered his Security Council to discuss the concepts of foreign policy and strategic security.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to Putin
Quote: "Dear colleagues, good afternoon! We agreed to discuss today the concept of foreign policy of the Russian Federation; the speaker is Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs."
Details: Putin also invited the participants to discuss the concept of strategic security.
Background: On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Federation had always wanted to be a part of the civilised world but never became it.
