All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin convenes his Security Council to discuss strategic security

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 18:41

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has gathered his Security Council to discuss the concepts of foreign policy and strategic security. 

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to Putin 

Quote: "Dear colleagues, good afternoon! We agreed to discuss today the concept of foreign policy of the Russian Federation; the speaker is Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs."

Details: Putin also invited the participants to discuss the concept of strategic security.

Background: On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Federation had always wanted to be a part of the civilised world but never became it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News