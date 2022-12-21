All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin convenes his Security Council to discuss strategic security

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 December 2022, 17:41
Putin convenes his Security Council to discuss strategic security

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has gathered his Security Council to discuss the concepts of foreign policy and strategic security. 

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to Putin 

Quote: "Dear colleagues, good afternoon! We agreed to discuss today the concept of foreign policy of the Russian Federation; the speaker is Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin also invited the participants to discuss the concept of strategic security.

Background: On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Federation had always wanted to be a part of the civilised world but never became it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: