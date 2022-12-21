Ukrainian Air Force explains how Patriot air-defence systems will help Ukraine in this war

Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, which the USA will provide to Ukraine, can help to "significantly strengthen" Ukraine's air defence and create a layered air defence system.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "This is a very important thing for Ukraine. Because we have long dreamed about the Patriot as part of our strategy for the further development of the Air Force.

The Patriot is a long-range weapon that can engage its aeroballistic targets at a distance of up to 150 kilometres. These systems in certain directions could help drive Russian aircraft away from our borders, namely bombers such as the Tupolev TU-22M3 or crews of the enemy's tactical aircraft."

Details: According to Ihnat, the Ukrainian military will be able to master the new Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems quite easily.

"These Western systems are quite modern, and a lot of things in them are automated. Much of the human factor has become unnecessary. Therefore, training troops to use these systems is not a big problem. Although it will take some time," said the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ihnat added that Ukraine has great needs for a wide variety of air defence equipment - and therefore is ready to take "everything they can offer us" from Western partners.

Quote: "Today, the Air Force covers the most threatening directions, individual strategic objects of critical infrastructure with existing air defence means, aviation, and mobile groups. However, this is not enough to cover all needs."

Background: On December 21, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States of America, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the provision of a new package of security assistance to Ukraine worth almost 1.85 billion dollars, which will include Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems for the first time ever.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!