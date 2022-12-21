All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Biden at the White House

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 21:16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House at the invitation of his American counterpart Joe Biden, and a bilateral meeting has been scheduled.

Source: European Pravda

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a joint press conference with Biden later and speak at a congressional meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he arrived in the United States to thank the American people, the president, and Congress for their support.

Before the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday officially announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 1.85 billion dollars for the first time, it provides for the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Thus, the total US military assistance to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News