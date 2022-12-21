All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Biden at the White House

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 20:16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House at the invitation of his American counterpart Joe Biden, and a bilateral meeting has been scheduled.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a joint press conference with Biden later and speak at a congressional meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he arrived in the United States to thank the American people, the president, and Congress for their support.

Before the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday officially announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 1.85 billion dollars for the first time, it provides for the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

Thus, the total US military assistance to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Advertisement: