All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy confirms that he wanted to visit US earlier and thanks Biden for leadership

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 21:30
Zelenskyy confirms that he wanted to visit US earlier and thanks Biden for leadership
Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden in the White House, photo from Zelensky's Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that his visit to the United States shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in control on the battlefield, and noted the role of American aid in this.

Source: European Pravda citing Zelenskyy’s words to Biden ahead of  the talks in the White House.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is a great honour for me to be here. I thank you for the invitation. In truth, I wanted to visit [earlier], and president [Biden] knew about it, but I was not able to, because the situation was difficult. Now, my arrival here means that we have the situation under control, and that is primarily thanks to your support," he said.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy said that he would discuss "important topics" with Biden, in particular the situation in the energy sector and on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"First of all, I want to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, on behalf of our strong nation, to you, Mr. President, for your great support and leadership. Europe and many countries have helped and continue helping us, because the war is not over yet. It is a pain. But the leadership is yours, and I thank you, Mr. President. Thank you to Congress for bipartisan support and our civilians are thanking your civilians, the Americans," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by the U.S. President Joe Biden. After bilateral talks, he is expected to hold a joint press conference with Biden and to address the United States Congress.

Earlier, on the morning of 21 December, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States

On Wednesday, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, officially announced a new military aid package for Ukraine (US$1.85 billion), which includes the supply of a Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Thus, the total US military aid for Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the Biden administration took office.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: