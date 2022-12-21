The worst situation with electricity in Kyiv, 60% of transformers do not work

Kyiv now has the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine due to damage to networks and equipment: 60% of transformers were destroyed due to Russian attacks.

Source: Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier YASNO, on Facebook

Quote from Kovalenko: "There are no changes for the better. Today, the supply situation in Kyiv is the most difficult in the country. There are areas supplied with electricity for about five hours a day. There are those who have electricity for two or three hours a day. And there are those who have been without electricity at all since the last shelling.

The city cannot get power from the country's power grid due to damage to high-voltage equipment."

Details: Kovalenko explained that there are three factors that influenced this.

Firstly, the key problem in Kyiv now is not generation, but networks, said a representative of YASNO.

"Well, the network can't work when 60% of Transformers are out of service. It is impossible to supply electricity to places where there is no equipment," Kovalenko explained.

Secondly, power lines in Kyiv are not linear and are not always logical from the point of view of the map and districts.

"If you think that it can't be that among ten powered houses there is one without electricity because it is on the line with a destroyed substation, then you are wrong. This is a real situation," Kovalenko said.

Thirdly, specialists are working on the repair and new restoration schemes using available equipment.

Quote from Kovalenko: "Could it be better than now? Maybe when the repair work is completed and when the restoration scheme works.

Could it be worse? Yes, if we are shelled again. More precisely, if they damage 40% of the nodes that remain."

