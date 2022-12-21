All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell Marhanets, damaging 7 houses

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 22:12
Russians shell Marhanets, damaging 7 houses

Russian forces shelled the city of Marhanets in Nikopol District (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 21 December. Later in the evening they also shelled another place in Nikopol District.  

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army shelled the city of Marhanets using tubed artillery in the afternoon. Seven residential buildings, two outbuildings, and a gas pipeline have been damaged. No one was injured.

Advertisement:

One of the places in the district was shelled again in the evening, the details are being clarified."

Details: Yevtushenko urged the residents of the coastal areas to stay in shelters or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.] during the night.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: