Russians shell Marhanets, damaging 7 houses

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 23:12

Russian forces shelled the city of Marhanets in Nikopol District (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 21 December. Later in the evening they also shelled another place in Nikopol District.  

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army shelled the city of Marhanets using tubed artillery in the afternoon. Seven residential buildings, two outbuildings, and a gas pipeline have been damaged. No one was injured.

One of the places in the district was shelled again in the evening, the details are being clarified."

Details: Yevtushenko urged the residents of the coastal areas to stay in shelters or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.] during the night.

