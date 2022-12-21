Russians shell Marhanets, damaging 7 houses

Russian forces shelled the city of Marhanets in Nikopol District (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 21 December. Later in the evening they also shelled another place in Nikopol District.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army shelled the city of Marhanets using tubed artillery in the afternoon. Seven residential buildings, two outbuildings, and a gas pipeline have been damaged. No one was injured.

One of the places in the district was shelled again in the evening, the details are being clarified."

Details: Yevtushenko urged the residents of the coastal areas to stay in shelters or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.] during the night.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!