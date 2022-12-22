All Sections
Biden jokes in response to question whether US will give ATACMS to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 00:34
Biden jokes in response to question whether US will give ATACMS to Ukraine

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his US counterpart Joe Biden jokingly answered the question of whether Washington should give Kyiv all the weapons it is asking for to end the war with Russia.

Source: Report by European Pravda.

When a journalist asked whether the United States should satisfy all military demands of Ukraine in order to defeat Russia, Biden said: "Well, his answer is yes," pointing to Zelenskyy.

Previously, Biden made the same joke as the President of Ukraine replied to the question about extra military aid. When Zelenskyy said that in the event of another escalation, he would come to the White House and ask for even more Patriot SAMs, Biden replied: "We are working on it."

Earlier, Zelensky arrived at the White House, where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden.

Amid the visit, on Wednesday US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially announced a new US$1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included the transfer of a Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.

In total, the US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Advertisement: