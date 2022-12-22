All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy hands over battle flag from Bakhmut to US Congress

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 03:12

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over a battle flag, taken from Bakhmut, to representatives of the US Congress. 

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech to the US Congress 

Quote: "Our heroes gave me the flag of those who are defending Ukraine, Europe and the world at the cost of their lives.  

They asked to hand over this flag to you, the American Congress, representatives of the Chamber… whose decisions could save millions of lives. 

May these decisions be made. May this flag be with you, ladies and gentlemen. 

This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We are holding out. We will win because we are united: Ukraine, America and the entire free world."

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News