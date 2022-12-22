Zelenskyy hands over battle flag from Bakhmut to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over a battle flag, taken from Bakhmut, to representatives of the US Congress.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech to the US Congress

Quote: "Our heroes gave me the flag of those who are defending Ukraine, Europe and the world at the cost of their lives.

They asked to hand over this flag to you, the American Congress, representatives of the Chamber… whose decisions could save millions of lives.

May these decisions be made. May this flag be with you, ladies and gentlemen.

This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We are holding out. We will win because we are united: Ukraine, America and the entire free world."

