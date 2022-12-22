All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast delivering 20 multiple-launch rocket system strikes

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 04:30
Russians attack Sumy Oblast delivering 20 multiple-launch rocket system strikes

The Russians carried out 23 attacks on the areas close to Ukraine’s national border  in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. 

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] came under Russian fire. 

Advertisement:

The Russian troops used mortars to strike Seredyna-Buda hromada three times. 

They fired on Hlukhiv hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems and delivering 20 strikes. 

There are no casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: