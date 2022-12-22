All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast delivering 20 multiple-launch rocket system strikes

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 05:30

The Russians carried out 23 attacks on the areas close to Ukraine’s national border  in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. 

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] came under Russian fire. 

The Russian troops used mortars to strike Seredyna-Buda hromada three times. 

They fired on Hlukhiv hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems and delivering 20 strikes. 

There are no casualties.

