Russians attack Sumy Oblast delivering 20 multiple-launch rocket system strikes
Thursday, 22 December 2022, 04:30
The Russians carried out 23 attacks on the areas close to Ukraine’s national border in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] came under Russian fire.
The Russian troops used mortars to strike Seredyna-Buda hromada three times.
They fired on Hlukhiv hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems and delivering 20 strikes.
There are no casualties.
