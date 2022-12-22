Russians attack Sumy Oblast delivering 20 multiple-launch rocket system strikes

The Russians carried out 23 attacks on the areas close to Ukraine’s national border in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] came under Russian fire.

The Russian troops used mortars to strike Seredyna-Buda hromada three times.

They fired on Hlukhiv hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems and delivering 20 strikes.

There are no casualties.

