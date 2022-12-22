All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Biden’s decision opens door for more Patriot systems

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 08:43

Dmytro Kuleba, the head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that US President Joe Biden’s decision to transfer a MIM-104 Patriot air defence system to Ukraine is a precedent, which opens the door for similar steps by other allies.

The minister noted this while commenting on the results of his visit to the USA, writes European Pravda.

"Ukraine will soon receive the first battery of these state-of-the-art systems, which ensures a completely new level of sky protection. Even more importantly, this decision by President Biden opens the door for other Patriots", Kuleba notes.

He also says that the path to this US decision was a longone, and it started even before the full-scale war.

According to him, Andrii Yerma, the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, was the first to publicly call on the US to provide the system in April 2021.

"I remember how people were sceptical about this call then, but we believed and worked at all levels. I remember how in November-December 2021, I raised this issue at the negotiations.

In the very first days of the war, President Zelenskyy, Yermak, me and [Defence Minister Oleksii] Reznikov again convinced the American partners: we need Patriots! At the end of November, we resumed this conversation again. In particular, when I was at the NATO ministerial meeting, I frankly said that I came for power transformers and Patriots", Kuleba said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The final chord, according to the Minister, took place in December, during a telephone conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

"Patriots in Ukraine will save lives and civil infrastructure. This is another strategic defeat for Russia, which will lose its leverage of intimidation and terror. This is the approach of the day of our Victory, especially since there were many other important topics at the negotiations apart from Patriots", emphasised the minister.

Amid Zelenskyy’s visit to the US on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially announced a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included the transfer of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News