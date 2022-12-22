Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 100,000 occupiers over almost ten months of full-scale war

Russia has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers, 3,000 tanks and 283 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 22 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 100,400 (+660) military personnel;

3,003 (+1) tanks;

5,981 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

1,978 (+6) artillery systems;

413 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

212 (+0) air defence systems;

283 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

267 (+0) helicopters;

1,693 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;

653 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,615 (+7) vehicles and tankers;

178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained.

