Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 100,000 occupiers over almost ten months of full-scale war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 07:58
Russia has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers, 3,000 tanks and 283 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 22 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 100,400 (+660) military personnel;
  • 3,003 (+1) tanks;
  • 5,981 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,978 (+6) artillery systems;
  • 413 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 212 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 283 (+1)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 267 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,693 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,615 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
  • 178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained. 

