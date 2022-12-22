Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 100,000 occupiers over almost ten months of full-scale war
Thursday, 22 December 2022, 08:58
Russia has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers, 3,000 tanks and 283 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 22 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 100,400 (+660) military personnel;
- 3,003 (+1) tanks;
- 5,981 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,978 (+6) artillery systems;
- 413 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 212 (+0) air defence systems;
- 283 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 267 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,693 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,615 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
- 178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being ascertained.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!