Kremlin to keep sending officials to occupied territories despite attacks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:10

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russian officials are visiting and will keep visiting the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas despite the risks, because they are obliged to go there.

Source: Peskov’s statement cited by Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "Look, there are business trips [held by] officials. And it is absolutely normal, officials visit Russian Oblasts and will keep doing so, especially those Oblasts that need special attention now, in the transition period, during their integration, adaptation to the entire life space of our great country. And officials are obliged to go there quite often."

Details: Peskov noted that staying in some areas of the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and other territories [occupied by Russia during the full-scale invasion – ed.] was still dangerous and carried great risks, including those for life.

"But it doesn’t mean that these conditions should prevent officials from performing their functions…," Peskov added.

Background:
On 21 December, Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic] received injuries in Donetsk, supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side. 

