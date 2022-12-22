Ukrainian border guards figure out location of Russian Space Corporation ex-head and remind him of violation of state borders

Ukrainian state border guards figured out the location of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], and reminded him that violating Ukraine’s state borders entails criminal liability.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The State Border Guard Service has established recently that Rogozin D., a Russian citizen, has unlawfully crossed the Ukrainian border; the service found his location in temporarily Russian-occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast.

The border guards were not able to hand over a protocol to the intruder themselves; therefore, it was ‘handed over’ during his birthday celebration by concerned fellows."

Details: As it is clear from the message, the state border guards sent Rogozin’s coordinates to soldiers.

The State Border Guard Service once again called on Russians not to violate Ukrainian laws as responsibility will certainly come.

Background: Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic], received injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.

According to the Baza outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound of soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound of glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound of the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday.

