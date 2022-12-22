All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards figure out location of Russian Space Corporation ex-head and remind him of violation of state borders

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:04
Ukrainian border guards figure out location of Russian Space Corporation ex-head and remind him of violation of state borders

Ukrainian state border guards figured out the location of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], and reminded him that violating Ukraine’s state borders entails criminal liability.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The State Border Guard Service has established recently that Rogozin D., a Russian citizen, has unlawfully crossed the Ukrainian border; the service found his location in temporarily Russian-occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The border guards were not able to hand over a protocol to the intruder themselves; therefore, it was ‘handed over’ during his birthday celebration by concerned fellows."

Details: As it is clear from the message, the state border guards sent Rogozin’s coordinates to soldiers.

The State Border Guard Service once again called on Russians not to violate Ukrainian laws as responsibility will certainly come.

Background: Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic], received injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December. 

According to the Baza outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound of soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound of glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound of the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: