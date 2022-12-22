All Sections
Former Ukrainian parliament member of five convocations accused of encroaching on integrity of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 14:03

The law enforcement officers informed Dmytro Sviatash, a former parliament member and a businessman, about the suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Kyiv Police, sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies.

Quote from Police: "Investigators of the investigative department of the Kyiv police, together with the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, exposed a 51-year-old native of the city of Kharkiv, a former member of Ukrainian parliament and a businessman, who posted on his social media page calls for the changing of the state border of Ukraine and justified the military aggression of the Russian Federation against our country."

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda state that the story is about Dmytro Sviatash, a member of Ukraine’s Parliament of IV-VIII convocations.

The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for a period of three to five years.

According to the investigation, in August 2022, the former parliament member published a post on his official page in the social media with public appeals to support the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorifying the aggressor state and its actions to occupy the territories of Ukraine.

In the post, Sviatash claimed that the Ukrainian population in the occupied territories has a positive attitude towards the occupiers; he repeated the narratives of Russian propaganda about the alleged provision of systematic humanitarian aid to residents, the restoration of destroyed settlements and the implementation of Russian social welfare standards, the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, the former parliament member had been convincing the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts of the possibility of getting their mortgage debts written off. For this, they need to "prove their civic position" and obtain Russian passports.

Available data states that Sviatash is hiding in Russia. He is on the interstate wanted list.

The prosecutor's office reminds that the former parliament member was previously informed of the suspicion of illegal alienation of more than 200 real estate objects and corporate rights of 3 companies with the aim of further legalisation of this property.

As part of the criminal proceedings, in August 2022, at the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the assets of the former parliament member worth UAH 600 million were seized and handed over to the administration of Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets.

