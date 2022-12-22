All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia sometimes arranges fake prisoner swaps for Ukrainian captives

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 14:30

Russians sometimes take captured Ukrainians supposedly for a prisoner swap but then return them back, stating that Ukraine refused to exchange them. 

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The Commissioner’s representative said that Ukrainian captives are sometimes taken supposedly for a prisoner swap, but then they are returned back to the colony. They are told that Ukraine refuses to exchange them. We consider this as a kind of torture."

Details: Lubinets pointed out that the Ukrainian side has not rejected any single person the Russian side offered for a swap.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

Russian forces hit centre of Kherson, killing 8 and wounding dozens of people

Iran refuses to supply missiles to Russia so far – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Three battalions sent to Ukrainian border in Belarus – Joint Forces Commander

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:13
"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas
18:37
Occupiers forbid residents of Hornostaivka to leave their homes for 10 days – General Staff
18:03
Attack on Kherson: death toll increases to 10, 55 more people wounded
17:02
Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv
16:37
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister after Russian strike on Kherson: Ukraine needs more active support from West
16:29
Morning attack on Kherson: 66 cars burned
16:26
Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control
16:08
Russians destroy school and damage historical building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person killed
14:51
90 Russians killed and 100 wounded in 24 hours on Bakhmut front
14:19
Four Russian soldiers sentenced to 11 years in prison for torturing ATO servicemen
All News