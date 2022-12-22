All Sections
Russia sometimes arranges fake prisoner swaps for Ukrainian captives

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 13:30
Russians sometimes take captured Ukrainians supposedly for a prisoner swap but then return them back, stating that Ukraine refused to exchange them. 

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The Commissioner’s representative said that Ukrainian captives are sometimes taken supposedly for a prisoner swap, but then they are returned back to the colony. They are told that Ukraine refuses to exchange them. We consider this as a kind of torture."

Details: Lubinets pointed out that the Ukrainian side has not rejected any single person the Russian side offered for a swap.

