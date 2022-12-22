All Sections
Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces wishes NATO a Merry Christmas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 16:12

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, congratulated international partners from the North Atlantic alliance on the upcoming holidays and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

Source: video message released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Dear brothers in arms! We often recall the saying ‘in dark times, good people are best seen’. Thank you for your support and assistance. I am grateful to you for being together with us in this tough, unjust and unjustified war. I am grateful to you on behalf of every Ukrainian soldier in whose hands your weapon eliminates the world's evil and saves innocent lives.

The price of peace is extremely high. Remember this while looking at the sky and the Christmas Star on it. Pray for the Ukrainian soldier who is now in the trench protecting the world from harm. And believe me, God is right there, next to him. On the side of light and good, truth and justice.

Together we will win!"

