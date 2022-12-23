All Sections
Zelenskyy's team to present peace formula in February

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 05:30
Zelenskyy's team to present peace formula in February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team plans to present a peace formula on or around 24 February 2023.

Source: The Wall Street Journal with reference to European and Ukrainian diplomats

Details: According to the WSJ, Zelenskyy’s team is currently fleshing out the plan. They aim to present their ideas on or around the first anniversary of Russia’s 24 February invasion, according to European and Ukrainian diplomats. 

At the same time, the WSJ said, US, Ukrainian and NATO officials have said that Ukraine’s bargaining position at any possible talks, where it is likely to demand significant concessions from Moscow, will depend on its battlefield position, and so Kyiv wants to prepare for potential peace talks by achieving military victories.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with his US counterpart Joe Biden, and the American leader supported the idea of holding a peace summit.

