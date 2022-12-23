Russians attack Kherson Oblast 61 times, one killed and several wounded

One person was killed and two more suffered injuries after a Russian attack on the city of Kherson and the oblast on 22 December.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Due to the Russian attack over the past day, one person was killed and two residents from Kherson Oblast were injured with various degrees of severity."

Details: Yanyshevych emphasised that the Russian occupiers launched 61 attacks on Kherson Oblast, using artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks.

The invaders hit residential areas in Kherson 30 times. Russian munitions struck educational institutions, private and apartment buildings.

