Russia deploys Tor anti-aircraft missile systems to Belarus

A batch of Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile systems has been transferred to Belarus, the country's Ministry of Defence reported.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, referring to Leonid Kasinsky, assistant to the Belarusian Minister of Defence

Quote: "The batch of weapons was received within the framework of the existing intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia. These systems will be transferred to the major military units and bases for which they are intended in the coming days."

Advertisement:

Kasinsky noted that this is an effective means of defeating various types of aerial targets, both high-speed and low-speed, at a fairly wide range of altitudes.

Background: On 22 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, convened a meeting with the military and security forces to discuss the recent unannounced inspection of the army's combat readiness and re-deployment of some equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!