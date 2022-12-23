All Sections
Russia deploys Tor anti-aircraft missile systems to Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 December 2022, 09:06

A batch of Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile systems has been transferred to Belarus, the country's Ministry of Defence reported.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, referring to Leonid Kasinsky, assistant to the Belarusian Minister of Defence

Quote: "The batch of weapons was received within the framework of the existing intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia. These systems will be transferred to the major military units and bases for which they are intended in the coming days."

Kasinsky noted that this is an effective means of defeating various types of aerial targets, both high-speed and low-speed, at a fairly wide range of altitudes.

Background: On 22 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, convened a meeting with the military and security forces to discuss the recent unannounced inspection of the army's combat readiness and re-deployment of some equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

