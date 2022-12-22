Lukashenko gathers military and security forces to discuss moving Belarusian troops near Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has convened a meeting with the military and security forces to discuss the recent unannounced inspection of the army's combat readiness and re-deployment of some equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.

Source: Lukashenko’s website

Quote from Lukashenko: "If you want peace, prepare for war... We have carried out and are conducting training. This time, they [the exercises – ed.] are more extensive due to the current situation and threats. Therefore, we conduct training on our territory. We move both the joint group of forces [Russian and Belarusian military – ed.] and our [own] armed forces where we consider it necessary. Period."

Details: Lukashenko notes that there is allegedly "no other plan, and no conspiracy" in the redeployment of troops closer to the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that he allegedly could not rule out that "aggression may be unleashed against Belarus." Lukashenko also added that he ostensibly even saw "such readiness on the part of neighbours".

Therefore, according to Lukashenko, he has allegedly decided to conduct a sudden inspection of the immediate response forces.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus says that as of 22 December, all operations "are fully completed and the armed forces, special operations forces, and special units are in places of permanent deployment."

Background:

On 13 December, on Lukashenko's instructions, Belarus started a sudden inspection of the army's combat readiness and had to move some equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.

One of Belarusian military units was ostensibly tasked to cover and protect an asset on the country’s southern border, that is, on the border with Ukraine.

On 13 December, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported that it did not detect any units capable of invasion on the border with Belarus. The SBGS considers the announced inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian army to be an attempt to ratchet up tensions.

On 19 December, Belarus announced the completion of measures to check the combat readiness of troops.

