Military unit and Rosgvardia dormitory caught fire in Moscow, and military enlistment office burned in Saratov Oblast, Russia

A fire broke out on the territory of a military unit in the east of Moscow, and unknown persons set fire to the military registration and enlistment office in Saratov Oblast of Russia on the night of 22 December.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza; Russian city news agency Moskva

Quote from Baza: "A fire broke out in a military unit in Moscow."

Advertisement:

Details: The Telegram channel has also posted a video showing smoke and a large number of fire trucks.

У Москві виникла пожежа на території військової частини. Відео з російського пабліка Baza в Telegram pic.twitter.com/eIZg0CEFN3 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 23, 2022

The Moskva news agency reported that the fire broke out in garage boxes located on the territory of the military unit on the 3rd Sokolina Gora street.

The area of the fire was about 200 square metres. About a dozen fire crews were involved in extinguishing the fire. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that there were no casualties.

Russian social networks and media also report about a fire in the building of the military enlistment office in the village of Ivanteyevka, Saratov Oblast.

Someone tried to set fire to the office of the officer on duty on Kooperativnaya Street; a plastic bottle with remnants of gasoline and, presumably, lubricant has been found on the spot.

The Moskva news agency noted that the fire had been extinguished before it spread to other rooms, but the office itself was badly damaged by the fire.

photo: Baza

The police are looking for the arsonists.

Later, Russian news outlet RBС also reported about a fire in the building housing the dormitory of the Special Purpose Mobile Unit of the Main Directorate of Rosgvardia in Moscow. [Rosgvardia is the Russian National Guard - ed.]

The incident occurred in a building on Tvardovskogo Street in the Strogino district of Moscow.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out on the 7th floor in the room for the storage of bulletproof vests.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!