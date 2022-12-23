All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders’ car blown up in centre of Melitopol

Olena Roshchina, Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 10:37
Russian invaders’ car blown up in centre of Melitopol

An explosion occurred in the centre of Russian-captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the afternoon of 23 December. A car of Russian invaders was blown up.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rohov, puppet head of the occupation administration in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Fedorov: "There was a loud explosion in the centre of Melitopol. According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was used by the Ruscists [Russian forces – ed.], was blown up. The information about the passengers and their condition is being updated!"

Advertisement:

Details: Rohov also said that, according to preliminary information, at 12:13 a car was blown up in the centre of Melitopol at the entrance to Gorky Park.

Rohov said later that two people had been wounded in the explosion of a Renault Duster in the centre of Melitopol.

He posted a photo of the burned car.

Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT has also posted photos from the scene.

It is not yet known who was in the car.

 

Background: There is a resistance movement in Melitopol and other territories of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast that is trying to blow up bridges that the Russian forces use to transport weapons and collaborators.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: