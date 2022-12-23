Russian invaders’ car blown up in centre of Melitopol

An explosion occurred in the centre of Russian-captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the afternoon of 23 December. A car of Russian invaders was blown up.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rohov, puppet head of the occupation administration in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Fedorov: "There was a loud explosion in the centre of Melitopol. According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was used by the Ruscists [Russian forces – ed.], was blown up. The information about the passengers and their condition is being updated!"

Details: Rohov also said that, according to preliminary information, at 12:13 a car was blown up in the centre of Melitopol at the entrance to Gorky Park.

Rohov said later that two people had been wounded in the explosion of a Renault Duster in the centre of Melitopol.

He posted a photo of the burned car.

Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT has also posted photos from the scene.

It is not yet known who was in the car.

Background: There is a resistance movement in Melitopol and other territories of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast that is trying to blow up bridges that the Russian forces use to transport weapons and collaborators.

