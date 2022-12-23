All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders’ car blown up in centre of Melitopol

Olena Roshchina, Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 11:37

An explosion occurred in the centre of Russian-captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the afternoon of 23 December. A car of Russian invaders was blown up.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rohov, puppet head of the occupation administration in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Fedorov: "There was a loud explosion in the centre of Melitopol. According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was used by the Ruscists [Russian forces – ed.], was blown up. The information about the passengers and their condition is being updated!"

Details: Rohov also said that, according to preliminary information, at 12:13 a car was blown up in the centre of Melitopol at the entrance to Gorky Park.

Rohov said later that two people had been wounded in the explosion of a Renault Duster in the centre of Melitopol.

He posted a photo of the burned car.

Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT has also posted photos from the scene.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

It is not yet known who was in the car.

 

Background: There is a resistance movement in Melitopol and other territories of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast that is trying to blow up bridges that the Russian forces use to transport weapons and collaborators.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News