Russians fire at DTEK station: there is dead and injured, electricity production is stopped

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 23 December 2022, 21:37

Russian invaders fired at one of DTEK's energy facilities on Friday evening, 23 December. The station has stopped generating electricity; one employee was killed and one was injured.

Source: DTEK

Quote: "Today, on 23 December, Russian invaders intensively shelled one of DTEK Energo's energy facilities, as a result of which its equipment was damaged and the plant stopped generating electricity.

Unfortunately, an employee of the company was killed in the attack, and another was injured….

When the shelling is over, the power engineers will start restoring the equipment."

Details: The report does not specify which station came under fire.

The company added that this is the 21st Russian terrorist attack on DTEK's energy facilities.

