The medical institutions in the occupied territories are overfilled with wounded Russians – Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, says that medical institutions in the occupied territories are overloaded with wounded Russian soldiers.

Source: Maliar on Facebook

Quote from Maliar: "Medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are overloaded and unable to cope with the large number of wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces.

A significant number of them die while waiting for priority medical care, due both to a lack of medical staff, necessary medical equipment, and medicines."

Details: According to Maliar the premises in which they are located are locked with metal grilles to prevent lightly wounded soldiers from deserting.

The Deputy Minister also said that due to heavy losses of the command staff, officers called up from the reserve, in particular of retirement age, are appointed to tactical-level positions.

"Their lack of combat experience and incompetence arouse the mistrust of personnel and evoke fears that their management will lead to even greater losses," she said.

