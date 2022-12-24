All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


100 wounded occupiers taken to Starobilsk

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 December 2022, 08:32

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that about 100 wounded Russian servicemen were taken to hospital in Starobilsk the other day.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "What the Russians do well is reducing the number of their personnel. Due to significant losses, the occupiers continue to repurpose civilian hospitals in Luhansk Oblast into military hospitals, which is what has happened to local medical institutions in Bilovodsk and Markivka.

And the other day, about 100 wounded Russian servicemen were brought to the surgical department of the district hospital, which they earlier equipped as a military hospital in the city of Starobilsk."

Details: Haidai states that on 23 December, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks near Andriivka. 

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and a strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions.

The downing of 9 Russian UAVs of various types has been confirmed.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two command posts, two ammunition dumps and 11 clusters of Russian personnel.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that medical institutions in the occupied territories are overloaded with wounded Russian soldiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News