100 wounded occupiers taken to Starobilsk

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that about 100 wounded Russian servicemen were taken to hospital in Starobilsk the other day.

Source: Haidai on Telegram



Quote from Haidai: "What the Russians do well is reducing the number of their personnel. Due to significant losses, the occupiers continue to repurpose civilian hospitals in Luhansk Oblast into military hospitals, which is what has happened to local medical institutions in Bilovodsk and Markivka.

And the other day, about 100 wounded Russian servicemen were brought to the surgical department of the district hospital, which they earlier equipped as a military hospital in the city of Starobilsk."

Details: Haidai states that on 23 December, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks near Andriivka.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and a strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions.

The downing of 9 Russian UAVs of various types has been confirmed.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two command posts, two ammunition dumps and 11 clusters of Russian personnel.

Background: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that medical institutions in the occupied territories are overloaded with wounded Russian soldiers.

