Russian forces hit centre of Kherson, killing 8 and wounding dozens of people

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 December 2022, 13:11

The Russian troops have hit the centre of Kherson on 24 December; eight people have been killed and 35 wounded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Source: President Zelenskyy; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The terrorist country continues bringing the Russian world in the form of shelling of the civilian population.

Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday [24 December – ed.], on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined. It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

Quote from Tymoshenko: "People died, buildings have been destroyed.

City centre, day off, lots of people on the street.

There are reports of at least 5 people killed and 20 wounded."

Details: On 23 November, a Russian attack on Kherson killed 5 people and wounded 17.

The Prosecutor’s Office states that  eight people have been killed.

At 13:30, Tymoshenko reported that the shelling of the centre of Kherson took the lives of seven people. As of this moment there are reportedly 58 wounded, 18 of them in serious condition. 

 

