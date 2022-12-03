All Sections
Ukraine’s combat aviation destroys several anti-aircraft systems and clusters of equipment in Luhansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 December 2022, 07:28
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian combat aviation conducted three strikes on the placements of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The authority stated that Russians deployed tanks and all types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in Luhansk Oblast. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike on Novoselivske.

Quote from Haidai: "Over the day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted 17 strikes on clusters of military personnel, weapons and military equipment and three strikes on the positions of the enemy anti-aircraft missile systems."

More details: It is specified that, meanwhile, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery simultaneously hit five command posts, two ammunition dumps, 11 clusters of personnel and military equipment and four other ‘important objects of the Russian occupiers’.

