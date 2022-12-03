All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s combat aviation destroys several anti-aircraft systems and clusters of equipment in Luhansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 December 2022, 08:28

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian combat aviation conducted three strikes on the placements of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The authority stated that Russians deployed tanks and all types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in Luhansk Oblast. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike on Novoselivske.

Quote from Haidai: "Over the day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted 17 strikes on clusters of military personnel, weapons and military equipment and three strikes on the positions of the enemy anti-aircraft missile systems."

More details: It is specified that, meanwhile, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery simultaneously hit five command posts, two ammunition dumps, 11 clusters of personnel and military equipment and four other ‘important objects of the Russian occupiers’.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News