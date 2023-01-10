Alexey Vdovin, the military commissar of Samara Oblast in Russia, has said that the lists of Russian conscripts killed in Makiivka (Donetsk Oblast) will not be published.

Source: The Insider

Quote: "No lists will be published. All information available in military draft offices is personally provided to the family members of servicemen, either upon request or, in the case of a number of servicemen, by the employees of the military draft offices personally.

The lists cannot be made public. Firstly, this is personal data, and secondly, this is, of course, a source of work for foreign intelligence agencies to identify and carry out provocative measures against relatives of servicemen."

Background:

The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve, killing 400 and wounding 300 occupiers to varying degrees of severity. The Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of local vocational school no. 19.

Igor Girkin (Strelkov), a Russian terrorist and a former so-called "Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People's Republic", confirmed the mass killing of Russian servicemen in occupied Makiivka.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reported that the death toll following the strike on the Russian servicemen’s base in Makiivka had risen to 89.

