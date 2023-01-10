All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia not to publish lists of soldiers killed in Makiivka

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 03:33

Alexey Vdovin, the military commissar of Samara Oblast in Russia, has said that the lists of Russian conscripts killed in Makiivka (Donetsk Oblast) will not be published.

Source: The Insider

Quote: "No lists will be published. All information available in military draft offices is personally provided to the family members of servicemen, either upon request or, in the case of a number of servicemen, by the employees of the military draft offices personally.

The lists cannot be made public. Firstly, this is personal data, and secondly, this is, of course, a source of work for foreign intelligence agencies to identify and carry out provocative measures against relatives of servicemen."

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve, killing 400 and wounding 300 occupiers to varying degrees of severity. The Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of local vocational school no. 19.
  • Igor Girkin (Strelkov), a Russian terrorist and a former so-called "Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People's Republic", confirmed the mass killing of Russian servicemen in occupied Makiivka.
  • The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reported that the death toll following the strike on the Russian servicemen’s base in Makiivka had risen to 89.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News