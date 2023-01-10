Ukrainian forces hit Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs
Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 08:29
Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "More information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after confirmation."
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 112,470 (+710) military personnel
- 3,084 (+4) tanks
- 6,154 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,073 (+4) artillery systems
- 434 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 217 (+0) air defence systems
- 285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 275 (+0) helicopters
- 1,860 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 723 (+0) cruise missiles
- 17 (+1) ships/boats
- 4,817 (+8) vehicles and tankers
- 183 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The General Staff reported that the data is being confirmed.
