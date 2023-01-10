Ukrainian forces hit Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs

Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "More information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after confirmation."

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 112,470 (+710) military personnel

3,084 (+4) tanks

6,154 (+7) armoured combat vehicles

2,073 (+4) artillery systems

434 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

217 (+0) air defence systems

285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

275 (+0) helicopters

1,860 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

723 (+0) cruise missiles

17 (+1) ships/boats

4,817 (+8) vehicles and tankers

183 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The General Staff reported that the data is being confirmed.

