Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times, killing two people

Two people were killed and two more injured following the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on 9 January.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "Russian invaders hit the territory of Kherson Oblast 46 times. Yesterday [9 January], two people were killed, and two more residents of Kherson Oblast sustained injuries of varying severity due to a Russian attack."

Details: Yanushevych has noted that the invaders deployed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks for the attacks.

In particular, Russian troops hit the city of Kherson 14 times. The invaders fired on residential areas of the city. Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facilities as well as private houses and apartment buildings.

Background:

On 9 January, it was reported that one person was killed and another injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kherson.

