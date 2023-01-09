Russians hit Kherson: one person killed, one injured

One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kherson on the afternoon of 9 January.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Chairman of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: Yanushevych: "Enemy artillery once again hit a residential area of the city. With this shelling, the Ruscists took the life of one person, and another woman was suffered flesh wound [being hit] by fragments of Russian shells."

Одна людина загинула та ще одна дістала поранення у результаті російського удару по Херсону вдень 9 січня. Відео Херсонської ОВА pic.twitter.com/m1BhiGi071 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 9, 2023

Details: Yanushevych added that currently, doctors are fighting for the woman's life.

