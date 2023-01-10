All Sections
Russians threaten to take property for refusing to switch to roubles in temporarily occupied territories

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 January 2023, 12:03

The Russian invaders threaten to confiscate property for the residents' refusal to pay in roubles [Russian national currency – ed.] in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Russians continue to put pressure on entrepreneurs who continue to use hryvnias [Ukrainian national currency – ed.] in the temporarily occupied territories. Currently, the invaders are threatening entrepreneurs with confiscation of property and seizure of all currency for using the hryvnia. However, people continue to use the legal Ukrainian currency."

Details: It was reported that the Russians introduced a mandatory rouble zone in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on 1 January.

And so, immediately after the new year, the occupiers began carrying out raids on local entrepreneurs who oppose the introduction of the rouble and continue to use the hryvnia.

Russians are also trying to devalue the hryvnia as much as possible. In particular, exchange rates have been set one to one, and the occupiers charge a 15-20% commission for withdrawing hryvnia from the card.

NRC said that people continue to use the hryvnia despite all this.

