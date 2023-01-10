All Sections
Shoigu wants to introduce artificial intelligence into Russian army

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:25
Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has said that Moscow will "develop the nuclear triad", actively use "artificial intelligence" technologies in the army and revamp how military enlistment offices operate.

Source: General Shoigu's welcome speech during a thematic conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces

Details: Shoigu said that it is necessary to constantly analyse and systematise the experience of actions of Russian groups in Ukraine and Syria in order to draw up training programmes for personnel and plans for the supply of military equipment on this basis.

"The practice gained by our troops should become the basis for improving combat training," the Russian minister said.

Quote: "We will continue to develop the nuclear triad (intercontinental ballistic missiles, strategic aircraft and nuclear-powered submarines - ed.) and maintain its combat readiness, since the nuclear shield was and still is the main guarantor of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.

We will also increase the combat capabilities of the Aerospace Forces, both in terms of the operation of fighters and bombers in the area of operation of modern air defence systems, and in terms of improving unmanned aerial vehicles."

Details: Shoigu said that the expansion of the arsenal of modern attack weapons is included in the immediate plans of the Russian authorities.

It is also planned to upgrade the equipment and tactical equipment available to personnel "to the highest level" as soon as possible.

According to Shoigu, "everything a fighter needs should be modern, convenient and reliable."

Quote: "We need to improve the control and communication system. For this purpose, we will actively use artificial intelligence technologies.

The way military enlistment offices operate is going to be modernised in the near future.

We need to digitise databases, establish cooperation with local and regional authorities, as well as industry, and update the system for organising civil and territorial defence."

