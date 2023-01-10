Missile debris found in field in Rostov Oblast

Residents of the Ust-Donetsky district in Russia’s Rostov Oblast have found debris from an unidentified missile in a field, with the scene of the discovery being put under guard.



Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Donday local news outlet

Details: As it turned out, it was the missile’s jet engine booster that was found. The fragments were discovered after the explosion on 7 January. Local residents say that the air defence system was then triggered.

"When the specified unidentified objects were discovered, information about this was passed on by the administration to the competent authorities, and the territory was put under guard. Experts who have arrived and are authorised to give conclusions about the nature and circumstances are working at the scene," the district administration commented.



Background:

On 31 December, "metal debris", presumably from a Russian missile that had not reached Ukraine, fell on residential buildings in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!