Russia’s artillery fire rate decreases dramatically, in some places by as much as 75% – CNN

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 January 2023, 16:28

US and Ukrainian officials have said that Russia’s artillery fire has decreased dramatically from its wartime high; in some places, it fell by as much as 75%.

Source: CNN

Quote: "US and Ukrainian officials don’t yet have a clear or singular explanation. 

Russia may be rationing artillery rounds due to low supplies, or it could be part of a broader reassessment of tactics in the face of successful Ukrainian offenses."

Details: According to CNN sources, either way, the striking decline in artillery fire is further evidence of Russia’s increasingly weak position on the battlefield nearly a year into its invasion.

Representatives of US intelligence believe that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, is apparently clambering to shore up domestic political support.

