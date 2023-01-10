All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus finishes verification of those military liable

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 January 2023, 16:52

The verification of the credentials of people liable for military service, which had been carried out in Belarus from mid-October to December 2022, has been completed.

Source: BelTA, Belarusian state-owned national news agency, citing the country’s Ministry of Defence 

Details: The agency states that more than 95% of military liable individuals passed the verification of credentials, and they "responded with high responsibility and understanding".

According to the statement by the Belarusian Ministry of Defence, the information necessary "in the conditions of the emerging military and political situation" had been verified.

In particular, the Ministry of Defence states that data on the marital status of military liable individuals, their age, fitness for military service and the presence of children were specified.

Background: The US Defence Ministry sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to join the war against Ukraine, despite its participation in joint military drills with the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News