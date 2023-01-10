All Sections
Belarus finishes verification of those military liable

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 January 2023, 15:52
The verification of the credentials of people liable for military service, which had been carried out in Belarus from mid-October to December 2022, has been completed.

Source: BelTA, Belarusian state-owned national news agency, citing the country’s Ministry of Defence 

Details: The agency states that more than 95% of military liable individuals passed the verification of credentials, and they "responded with high responsibility and understanding".

According to the statement by the Belarusian Ministry of Defence, the information necessary "in the conditions of the emerging military and political situation" had been verified.

In particular, the Ministry of Defence states that data on the marital status of military liable individuals, their age, fitness for military service and the presence of children were specified.

Background: The US Defence Ministry sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to join the war against Ukraine, despite its participation in joint military drills with the Russian Federation.

