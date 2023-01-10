Over 600 Russian agents and spies exposed since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Security Service has exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies working for Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Press office of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Security Service has been investigating more than 1,500 criminal proceedings on the facts of treason and espionage. Over 340 of them have been sent to court.

During this period, the SSU exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies who were conducting intelligence and subversive activities against our state."

Details: In particular, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military intelligence was detained in August.

Russian agents have been plotting the assassination of the Minister of Defence and the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist.

A Russian intelligence group has been exposed in Kyiv; it included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The officials handed Russia intelligence on the arrangement of the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

In addition, Russian agents have been detained in the city of Khmelnytskyi, Volyn Oblast, and Mykolaiv.

