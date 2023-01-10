All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 600 Russian agents and spies exposed since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 January 2023, 17:05

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Security Service has exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies working for Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Press office of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Security Service has been investigating more than 1,500 criminal proceedings on the facts of treason and espionage. Over 340 of them have been sent to court.

During this period, the SSU exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies who were conducting intelligence and subversive activities against our state."

Details: In particular, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military intelligence was detained in August.

Russian agents have been plotting the assassination of the Minister of Defence and the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist.

A Russian intelligence group has been exposed in Kyiv; it included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The officials handed Russia intelligence on the arrangement of the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, Russian agents have been detained in the city of Khmelnytskyi, Volyn Oblast, and Mykolaiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News