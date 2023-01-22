All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill 600 Russian soldiers and destroy dozens pieces of military equipment

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 08:27

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 600 Russian soldiers and destroyed nine artillery systems and five tanks on Saturday, 21 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 120,760 (+600) military personnel
  • 3,145 (+5) tanks
  • 6,268 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,144 (+9) artillery systems
  • 445 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 220 (+0) air defence systems
  • 287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 277 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,892 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 749 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 17 (+0) ships/boats
  • 4,932 (+14) vehicles and tankers
  • 193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

