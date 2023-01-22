Ukrainian forces kill 600 Russian soldiers and destroy dozens pieces of military equipment

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 600 Russian soldiers and destroyed nine artillery systems and five tanks on Saturday, 21 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 120,760 (+600) military personnel

3,145 (+5) tanks

6,268 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

2,144 (+9) artillery systems

445 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

220 (+0) air defence systems

287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

277 (+0) helicopters

1,892 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs

749 (+0) cruise missiles

17 (+0) ships/boats

4,932 (+14) vehicles and tankers

193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

