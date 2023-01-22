All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian parliamentary leader threatens NATO with nuclear weapons that will "destroy" it

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 08:49
Russian parliamentary leader threatens NATO with nuclear weapons that will destroy it

Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the Russian State Duma [the lower house of the Russian Parliament – ed.], has threatened NATO countries with nuclear weapons and a "disaster that will destroy them."

Source: Vyacheslav Volodin on Telegram

Quote from Volodin: "Arming the Kyiv regime with offensive weapons will lead to a global disaster.

Advertisement:

If Washington and NATO countries supply Ukraine with weapons that it will use to carry out attacks on peaceful cities and attempt to capture our territories, which it threatens, we will retaliate with more powerful weapons…

Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who make such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that would destroy their countries.

The argument that nuclear powers have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts before is untenable. Because these states have not faced a situation where the safety of their citizens and the territorial integrity of their country was under threat."

Background: Russia engaged in threats and speculations concerning the use of nuclear weapons at the time when it was losing significant swathes of Ukrainian territory during successful Ukrainian counter offensive operations in 2022.

The Kremlin renewed its threats in early 2023.

On 19 January, the eve of the latest Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that Russia's defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: