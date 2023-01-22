Russian parliamentary leader threatens NATO with nuclear weapons that will "destroy" it

Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the Russian State Duma [the lower house of the Russian Parliament – ed.], has threatened NATO countries with nuclear weapons and a "disaster that will destroy them."

Source: Vyacheslav Volodin on Telegram

Quote from Volodin: "Arming the Kyiv regime with offensive weapons will lead to a global disaster.

If Washington and NATO countries supply Ukraine with weapons that it will use to carry out attacks on peaceful cities and attempt to capture our territories, which it threatens, we will retaliate with more powerful weapons…

Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who make such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that would destroy their countries.

The argument that nuclear powers have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts before is untenable. Because these states have not faced a situation where the safety of their citizens and the territorial integrity of their country was under threat."

Background: Russia engaged in threats and speculations concerning the use of nuclear weapons at the time when it was losing significant swathes of Ukrainian territory during successful Ukrainian counter offensive operations in 2022.

The Kremlin renewed its threats in early 2023.

On 19 January, the eve of the latest Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that Russia's defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.

