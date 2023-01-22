All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian parliamentary leader threatens NATO with nuclear weapons that will "destroy" it

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 09:49

Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the Russian State Duma [the lower house of the Russian Parliament – ed.], has threatened NATO countries with nuclear weapons and a "disaster that will destroy them."

Source: Vyacheslav Volodin on Telegram

Quote from Volodin: "Arming the Kyiv regime with offensive weapons will lead to a global disaster.

If Washington and NATO countries supply Ukraine with weapons that it will use to carry out attacks on peaceful cities and attempt to capture our territories, which it threatens, we will retaliate with more powerful weapons…

Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who make such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that would destroy their countries.

The argument that nuclear powers have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts before is untenable. Because these states have not faced a situation where the safety of their citizens and the territorial integrity of their country was under threat."

Background: Russia engaged in threats and speculations concerning the use of nuclear weapons at the time when it was losing significant swathes of Ukrainian territory during successful Ukrainian counter offensive operations in 2022.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Kremlin renewed its threats in early 2023.

On 19 January, the eve of the latest Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that Russia's defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News