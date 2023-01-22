All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence sent agent to talks with Russia before 2022 invasion to play for time

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 13:26

Kуrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, has revealed that intelligence officer Denys Kirieiev went to talks in Minsk in order to drag out the negotiations with Russia and buy some time.

Source: Budanov in an interview with "Radio Liberty"

Quote from Budanov: "What part [did he play]? I sent him there [Kirieiev, to negotiate with Russia in Minsk at the beginning of the full-scale invasion – ed.]. Both the first time and the second time, he had to get on the train immediately after he was supposed to visit the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Since this person [Denys Kirieiev] is now dead, we can say this: the main task that we set for him was to delay the process, to buy time, since Mr Kirieiev personally knew two people from the negotiation process who represented the Russian side.

I can express my subjective opinion. I want to emphasise this once again: the person who deliberately did this [killed Kirieiev – ed.], did it to prevent us from interfering in someone else's game and delaying this process to allow our Armed Forces of Ukraine, let's say, to take certain actions to repel the enemy.

If you remember those events, the situation was close to critical then. I think you should remember that very well. And there was a certain number of people who, let's just say, did not want Ukraine to win."

Note:

  • Budanov said that Kirieiev was killed in an SSU vehicle.
  • On 5 March, it was reported that representatives of the SSU shot the banker Kirieiev in Kyiv during an arrest. Kirieiev had participated in the negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Gomel on 28 February.
  • He was apparently suspected of high treason.

